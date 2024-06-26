The 2024 NBA Draft is here. The first 30 picks will be made Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and the Atlanta Hawks are on the clock with the No. 1 overall selection. The Hawks won the draft lottery in May despite long odds, and they seem to be choosing between French standouts Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr as well as UConn big man Donovan Clingan. There is no consensus No. 1 prospect in this draft, but here is the latest two-round mock draft from CBS Sports expert Kyle Boone.

The NBA Draft is becoming a two-day event in 2024 for the first time. The first round (and the first 30 picks) will take place Wednesday night, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The second round, however, will not kick off until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both rounds were previously held on the same night.

While there are certain to be draft day trades that change up the order on both Wednesday and Thursday, the 2024 NBA Draft order is set heading into Wednesday night. The Wizards, Rockets, Spurs and Pistons are set to round out the top five behind the Hawks.

Here's a look at the draft order.

2024 NBA Draft order: First round

There are only 58 picks in this year's draft after both the 76ers and Suns had to forfeit second-round selections for free-agent tampering.

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is a 2024 NBA Draft prospect and is the most well-known name in the class. It's unclear exactly where Bronny will be drafted (if he's drafted at all), but there has been a lot of speculation about the Lakers using their second-round pick (No. 55 overall) to bring him to L.A.

Here's a look at the second round draft order.

2024 NBA Draft order: Second round

Pick Team 31. Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons) 32. Utah Jazz (via Washington Wizards) 33. Milwaukee Bucks (via Portland Trail Blazers) 34. Portland Trail Blazers (via Charlotte Hornets) 35. San Antonio Spurs 36. Indiana Pacers (via Toronto Raptors) 37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Memphis Grizzlies) 38. New York Knicks (via Utah Jazz) 39. Memphis Grizzlies (via Brooklyn Nets) 40. Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta Hawks) 41. Philadelphia 76ers (via Chicago Bulls) 42. Charlotte Hornets (via Houston Rockets) 43. Miami Heat 44. Houston Rockets (via Golden State Warriors) 45. Sacramento Kings 46. Los Angeles Clippers (via Indiana Pacers) 47. Orlando Magic 48. San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers) 49. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers) 50. Indiana Pacers (via New Orleans Pelicans) 51. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix Suns) 52. Golden State Warriors (via Milwaukee Bucks) 53. Detroit Pistons (via New York Knicks) 54. Boston Celtics (via Dallas Mavericks) 55. Los Angeles Lakers (via Los Angeles Clippers) 56. Denver Nuggets (via Minnesota Timberwolves) 57. Memphis Grizzlies (via Oklahoma City Thunder) 58. Dallas Mavericks (via Boston Celtics)

When nobody knows who the best prospect in a class is, it gives a much wider variety of teams chances to land impact players. There may not be a Victor Wembanyama-caliber prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, but there will be a significant infusion of talent into the league this week.