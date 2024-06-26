The 2024 NBA Draft has arrived. The two-night selection process gets started Wednesday with Round 1. The Atlanta Hawks hold the No. 1 pick after overcoming long odds to win the draft lottery in May. The Hawks seem likely to hang onto that pick (with French big man Zaccharie Risacher the favorite to go first overall). But the rest of Round 1? It could see plenty of trades.

With an uncertain class with no clear No. 1 prospect, trades could be coming left and right Wednesday night. Entering the draft, we identified the Rockets, Suns and Spurs as three of the five teams who are the likeliest to make deals on draft night.

NBA fans did not need to wait until the draft to get the first true blockbuster of the summer, though. The Knicks made a huge splash Tuesday night, reportedly acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets acquired five first-round picks in that deal, but none of them are in the 2024 draft.

So what other stars could change teams this week? Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram and Lauri Markkanen are some of the big names who have been mentioned in trade rumors over the last few weeks and months. We'll be keeping tabs of every draft night deal below in our tracker. Check back throughout the night to keep up with which picks (and potentially which All-Stars) are changing hands.

2024 NBA Draft trade tracker