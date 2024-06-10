The 2024 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away, and the anticipation continues to build around one of the most mysterious draft classes in the last decade. While some higher-ups within NBA organizations label this one of the worst draft classes in years, there is still opportunity to find a hidden gem throughout the first round.
French big man Alex Sarr remains the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Hawks, which is where he is slotted in this mock draft. After that, the intrigue could start with the Washington Wizards, who hold the No. 2 pick.
In this mock draft, I have the Wizards taking Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, who currently ranks No. 13 on CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings. While the current consensus may be lower on DIllingham, there is hope he could emerge as the best player in this class because of his flashy offensive style of play.
Dillinhgam's backcourt mate at Kentucky, Reed Sheppard, comes off the board immediately after to the Houston Rockets at No. 3. Sheppard was one of the most efficient players in college basketball last season and was tabbed the CBS Sports Freshman of the Year.
Round 1 - Pick 1
This draft class may not possess a true "generational" talent, but Sarr is still a solid consolation prize. Sarr is one of the best two-way talents in the draft, and his shooting can be a real swing skill. The Hawks will have a foundational piece to build around heading into a (likely) rebuild if Sarr lives up to the hype.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
Watching Dillingham at Kentucky last season reminded me of two former guards John Calipari coached during his tenure in Lexington: Malik Monk and Tyrese Maxey. Dillingham is an elusive playmaker who can get to the basket with ease. While there may be concerns about his size and defense at the next level, the upside makes him a candidate to become the best player in the class when it's all said and done.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1- Pick 3
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
Sheppard compiled one of the most efficient seasons in college basketball history while coming off the bench for Kentucky. Sheppard is a gifted athlete and an elite shooter. Both of those skills will translate to the next level and could make him the point guard of the future for the Rockets.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
The Spurs hit the lottery (literally and figuratively) last year when they selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick. The Spurs are in a prime position to make another splash with two top-10 picks. San Antonio's biggest need is point guard, and Castle has expressed a desire to play that position at the next level. If Castle improves his 3-point shooting, the Spurs will have another building block for their rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Risacher is a skilled forward with tremendous shooting upside, which is why he's one of the top candidates to be selected No. 1 overall. The Pistons should take the best available player left on the board. If Risacher falls to No. 5, Detroit shouldn't hesitate to make him the selection.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Knecht took college basketball by storm this past season by transforming from mid-major star to first-team All-American. In a draft filled with unproven prospects, Knecht is one of the safest bets because of his elite shotmaking ability. With the Hornets already having a franchise point guard in LaMelo Ball, Knecht would be a perfect 1-2 punch next to former No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
With the Trail Blazers having a crowded backcourt filled with young stars, it makes sense to take Clingan here. The former UConn star can become the defensive anchor in the middle that every team covets. Clingan had a block percentage of 11.4% (per Kenpom.com) — good enough for seventh in the country.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
Buzelis' draft range seems to be a mixed bag. The Spurs shouldn't pass up the opportunity to draft a skilled wing. Buzelis will need to develop his isolation scoring, as he tends to turn the ball at a high rate when in isolation.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Grizzlies need a win-now type player from this class, and Carter fits that bill perfectly. Carter is a tough-nosed defender who can rebound at a high level. His testing numbers at the NBA Draft Combine were among the best in his class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
The latest injury news about Topić's knee is cause for concern and could result in him dropping on draft night. The Jazz appear to be in rebuild mode and would have the luxury of letting him take his time to heal (however long that may be) to be their point guard of the future. Topić isn't going to blow you away with his speed with the ball, but he plays in control. He's worth the swing at No. 10.
Round 1 - Pick 11
It's pretty shocking how Holland isn't a consensus lottery pick. While Holland's athleticism is evident, his defensive potential intrigues me. He has quick hands and tends to get into passing lanes while defending off the ball. When in doubt, take the player who was formerly the top-ranked player in his recruiting class.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
Williams to the Thunder makes sense for a multitude of reasons. The obvious one is his older brother, Jalen Williams, is a rising star on the Thunder. The other is that he could be the best two-way wing in the class. The Thunder have a treasure chest of future picks, and drafting a player who once had buzz as a potential No. 1 overall pick is tremendous value at the end of the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair has tended to draft older players (Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell, Keegan Murray, Colby Jones, etc) with his draft picks since taking over the organization. Holmes fits that bill and would fill a need on Sacramento's roster for a rim-protecting stretch big.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Salaün is soaring up draft boards as of late, and there's a real chance he will end up as a lottery pick. In this mock, the Trail Blazers selected Clingan with their first lottery pick. Drafting Salaün at the end of the lottery fills the need for a wing on a roster full of talented guards.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
Da Silva is a big wing who was a great shooter at Colorado. Da Silva is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. He is also one of the most NBA-ready players because of his ability to score off cuts, catch and shoot attempts, dribble handoffs, and in isolation.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Arguably the best 3-point shooter in his class, McCain was elite in knocking down shots from beyond the arc in transition. McCain projects as more of an off-ball guard at the next level, but his strong rebounding skills make him equipped to thrive at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
Edey is arguably the most polarizing player in this class because of how varied his draft range is. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year was the most dominant force in the sport because of his size and strength. Edey could serve as the Lakers' backup center to Anthony Davis or play next to him while holding down the paint.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
Walter's 3-point shooting will be his swing skill. As for everything else, he will need to be more aggressive in driving to the basket and getting to his spot on mid-range jumpers. Walter shot 214 3-pointers, compared to 160 shots from inside the arc.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
The former No. 2 recruit from the 2023 cycle dealt with a hand injury mid-way through his season at USC that sidelined him for about a month. After his return, Collier showed why he was one of the best freshmen in his class. Collier is a point guard built like a middle linebacker, and his strong frame allows him to bully his way to the rim. The numbers also don't do it justice to how skilled of a passer Collier is.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Smith knocked down 36% of his 3-pointers this past season for G-League Ignite. The southpaw can stretch the floor, and his wingspan (7-foot-1) could intrigue NBA decision-makers.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Missi is one of my favorite prospects in this class because of his skill set as a rim runner and shot blocker who is also very fluid with his movements. Missi isn't going to knock down a ton of jumpers and 3-pointers in the NBA, but his athleticism can fill a need for a Pelicans team in need of a backup center.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
In his first game as a college player, Carrington recorded a triple-double. He's a stat sheet stuffer who could give the Suns a cheap and reliable option at point guard. Carrington has been a draft riser throughout the process. His floor appears to be in the mid-to-late first round.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Filipowski is probably the most skilled player offensively his size in this class. He can stretch the floor and bruise inside. Filipowski is more of a four than a five at the next level, but his archetype is what NBA teams are looking for.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
With Isaiah Hartenstein set to become a free agent this offseason, the Knicks could benefit from drafting a center. After an up-and-down freshman season at Oregon, Ware transferred to Indiana, where he turned his career around and put himself back in the conversation as a first-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
Furphy is still a raw prospect, but he showed flashes in his limited production at Kansas on why his skills can translate. Furphy has good size for an off-ball guard or big wing, and his 3-point shooting is his greatest strength.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs
The former Wake Forest forward took his talents overseas and played for the Cairns Taipans of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) this past season. Klintman is one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the draft. He is a proven 3-point shooter, and his defensive versatility is a swing skill.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
Scheierman will turn 24 this September, which means he will have a chance to become the oldest first-round pick since Chris Duarte went 13th overall in 2021. Scheierman is a high-volume shooter from distance who can score in various ways from outside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jaylon Tyson SF
California • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
Tyson would be the perfect pick for an experienced team less than a year removed from winning an NBA title. Tyson was Cal's No. 1 option last season. He is a proven two-way wing who could contribute to the rotation from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Dillon Jones SF
Weber State • Jr • 6'5" / 235 lbs
Jones is one of four players since the 1992-93 college basketball season to post at least 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists, and 200 steals in a career. The Jazz are heading toward a rebuild, so landing Topić and an in-state college star (Jones) would be a significant haul.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
The Celtics are on the verge of winning their first title since 2008. There aren't many holes on one of the deepest rosters in the association, but they would benefit from adding a proven guard like Kolek, who can run the point in a backup role.