Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 APG 0.9 3P% 29.8% This draft class may not possess a true "generational" talent, but Sarr is still a solid consolation prize. Sarr is one of the best two-way talents in the draft, and his shooting can be a real swing skill. The Hawks will have a foundational piece to build around heading into a (likely) rebuild if Sarr lives up to the hype.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% Watching Dillingham at Kentucky last season reminded me of two former guards John Calipari coached during his tenure in Lexington: Malik Monk and Tyrese Maxey. Dillingham is an elusive playmaker who can get to the basket with ease. While there may be concerns about his size and defense at the next level, the upside makes him a candidate to become the best player in the class when it's all said and done.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1- Pick 3 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Sheppard compiled one of the most efficient seasons in college basketball history while coming off the bench for Kentucky. Sheppard is a gifted athlete and an elite shooter. Both of those skills will translate to the next level and could make him the point guard of the future for the Rockets.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% The Spurs hit the lottery (literally and figuratively) last year when they selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick. The Spurs are in a prime position to make another splash with two top-10 picks. San Antonio's biggest need is point guard, and Castle has expressed a desire to play that position at the next level. If Castle improves his 3-point shooting, the Spurs will have another building block for their rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.6 RPG 3.6 APG 1.0 3P% 38.8% Risacher is a skilled forward with tremendous shooting upside, which is why he's one of the top candidates to be selected No. 1 overall. The Pistons should take the best available player left on the board. If Risacher falls to No. 5, Detroit shouldn't hesitate to make him the selection.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% Knecht took college basketball by storm this past season by transforming from mid-major star to first-team All-American. In a draft filled with unproven prospects, Knecht is one of the safest bets because of his elite shotmaking ability. With the Hornets already having a franchise point guard in LaMelo Ball, Knecht would be a perfect 1-2 punch next to former No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% With the Trail Blazers having a crowded backcourt filled with young stars, it makes sense to take Clingan here. The former UConn star can become the defensive anchor in the middle that every team covets. Clingan had a block percentage of 11.4% (per Kenpom.com) — good enough for seventh in the country.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.3 RPG 6.9 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% Buzelis' draft range seems to be a mixed bag. The Spurs shouldn't pass up the opportunity to draft a skilled wing. Buzelis will need to develop his isolation scoring, as he tends to turn the ball at a high rate when in isolation.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% The Grizzlies need a win-now type player from this class, and Carter fits that bill perfectly. Carter is a tough-nosed defender who can rebound at a high level. His testing numbers at the NBA Draft Combine were among the best in his class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.1 RPG 3.4 APG 5.7 3P% 30.6% The latest injury news about Topić's knee is cause for concern and could result in him dropping on draft night. The Jazz appear to be in rebuild mode and would have the luxury of letting him take his time to heal (however long that may be) to be their point guard of the future. Topić isn't going to blow you away with his speed with the ball, but he plays in control. He's worth the swing at No. 10.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.2 3P% 24% It's pretty shocking how Holland isn't a consensus lottery pick. While Holland's athleticism is evident, his defensive potential intrigues me. He has quick hands and tends to get into passing lanes while defending off the ball. When in doubt, take the player who was formerly the top-ranked player in his recruiting class.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Williams to the Thunder makes sense for a multitude of reasons. The obvious one is his older brother, Jalen Williams, is a rising star on the Thunder. The other is that he could be the best two-way wing in the class. The Thunder have a treasure chest of future picks, and drafting a player who once had buzz as a potential No. 1 overall pick is tremendous value at the end of the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 13 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair has tended to draft older players (Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell, Keegan Murray, Colby Jones, etc) with his draft picks since taking over the organization. Holmes fits that bill and would fill a need on Sacramento's roster for a rim-protecting stretch big.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.0 RPG 4.0 APG 1.0 3P% 32.9% Salaün is soaring up draft boards as of late, and there's a real chance he will end up as a lottery pick. In this mock, the Trail Blazers selected Clingan with their first lottery pick. Drafting Salaün at the end of the lottery fills the need for a wing on a roster full of talented guards.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Da Silva is a big wing who was a great shooter at Colorado. Da Silva is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. He is also one of the most NBA-ready players because of his ability to score off cuts, catch and shoot attempts, dribble handoffs, and in isolation.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% Arguably the best 3-point shooter in his class, McCain was elite in knocking down shots from beyond the arc in transition. McCain projects as more of an off-ball guard at the next level, but his strong rebounding skills make him equipped to thrive at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 3P% 50% Edey is arguably the most polarizing player in this class because of how varied his draft range is. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year was the most dominant force in the sport because of his size and strength. Edey could serve as the Lakers' backup center to Anthony Davis or play next to him while holding down the paint.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% Walter's 3-point shooting will be his swing skill. As for everything else, he will need to be more aggressive in driving to the basket and getting to his spot on mid-range jumpers. Walter shot 214 3-pointers, compared to 160 shots from inside the arc.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% The former No. 2 recruit from the 2023 cycle dealt with a hand injury mid-way through his season at USC that sidelined him for about a month. After his return, Collier showed why he was one of the best freshmen in his class. Collier is a point guard built like a middle linebacker, and his strong frame allows him to bully his way to the rim. The numbers also don't do it justice to how skilled of a passer Collier is.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.4 RPG 5.0 APG 1.2 3P% 36.4% Smith knocked down 36% of his 3-pointers this past season for G-League Ignite. The southpaw can stretch the floor, and his wingspan (7-foot-1) could intrigue NBA decision-makers.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 3P% 0 Missi is one of my favorite prospects in this class because of his skill set as a rim runner and shot blocker who is also very fluid with his movements. Missi isn't going to knock down a ton of jumpers and 3-pointers in the NBA, but his athleticism can fill a need for a Pelicans team in need of a backup center.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% In his first game as a college player, Carrington recorded a triple-double. He's a stat sheet stuffer who could give the Suns a cheap and reliable option at point guard. Carrington has been a draft riser throughout the process. His floor appears to be in the mid-to-late first round.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Filipowski is probably the most skilled player offensively his size in this class. He can stretch the floor and bruise inside. Filipowski is more of a four than a five at the next level, but his archetype is what NBA teams are looking for.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 3P% 42.5% With Isaiah Hartenstein set to become a free agent this offseason, the Knicks could benefit from drafting a center. After an up-and-down freshman season at Oregon, Ware transferred to Indiana, where he turned his career around and put himself back in the conversation as a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% Furphy is still a raw prospect, but he showed flashes in his limited production at Kansas on why his skills can translate. Furphy has good size for an off-ball guard or big wing, and his 3-point shooting is his greatest strength.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Bobi Klintman SF Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 10.2 RPG 4.7 APG 0.9 3P% 33.7% The former Wake Forest forward took his talents overseas and played for the Cairns Taipans of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) this past season. Klintman is one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the draft. He is a proven 3-point shooter, and his defensive versatility is a swing skill.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Baylor Scheierman SG Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 9 APG 3.9 3P% 38.1% Scheierman will turn 24 this September, which means he will have a chance to become the oldest first-round pick since Chris Duarte went 13th overall in 2021. Scheierman is a high-volume shooter from distance who can score in various ways from outside.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaylon Tyson SF California • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.6 RPG 6.8 APG 3.5 3P% 36% Tyson would be the perfect pick for an experienced team less than a year removed from winning an NBA title. Tyson was Cal's No. 1 option last season. He is a proven two-way wing who could contribute to the rotation from Day 1.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Dillon Jones SF Weber State • Jr • 6'5" / 235 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 20.8 RPG 9.8 APG 5.2 3P% 32.4% Jones is one of four players since the 1992-93 college basketball season to post at least 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists, and 200 steals in a career. The Jazz are heading toward a rebuild, so landing Topić and an in-state college star (Jones) would be a significant haul.