NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Pittsburgh
The 2024 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away, and the anticipation continues to build around one of the most mysterious draft classes in the last decade. While some higher-ups within NBA organizations label this one of the worst draft classes in years, there is still opportunity to find a hidden gem throughout the first round.

French big man Alex Sarr remains the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Hawks, which is where he is slotted in this mock draft. After that, the intrigue could start with the Washington Wizards, who hold the No. 2 pick.

In this mock draft, I have the Wizards taking Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, who currently ranks No. 13 on CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings. While the current consensus may be lower on DIllingham, there is hope he could emerge as the best player in this class because of his flashy offensive style of play.

Dillinhgam's backcourt mate at Kentucky, Reed Sheppard, comes off the board immediately after to the Houston Rockets at No. 3. Sheppard was one of the most efficient players in college basketball last season and was tabbed the CBS Sports Freshman of the Year. 

Our latest NBA mock draft is below.

Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Alex Sarr C
France • 7'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
9.7
RPG
4.4
APG
0.9
3P%
29.8%
This draft class may not possess a true "generational" talent, but Sarr is still a solid consolation prize. Sarr is one of the best two-way talents in the draft, and his shooting can be a real swing skill. The Hawks will have a foundational piece to build around heading into a (likely) rebuild if Sarr lives up to the hype.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Rob Dillingham PG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
15.2
RPG
2.9
APG
3.9
3P%
44.4%
Watching Dillingham at Kentucky last season reminded me of two former guards John Calipari coached during his tenure in Lexington: Malik Monk and Tyrese Maxey. Dillingham is an elusive playmaker who can get to the basket with ease. While there may be concerns about his size and defense at the next level, the upside makes him a candidate to become the best player in the class when it's all said and done.
  From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1- Pick 3
player headshot
Reed Sheppard SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
12.5
RPG
4.1
APG
4.5
3P%
52.1%
Sheppard compiled one of the most efficient seasons in college basketball history while coming off the bench for Kentucky. Sheppard is a gifted athlete and an elite shooter. Both of those skills will translate to the next level and could make him the point guard of the future for the Rockets.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Stephon Castle PG
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
11.1
RPG
4.7
APG
2.9
3P%
26.7%
The Spurs hit the lottery (literally and figuratively) last year when they selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick. The Spurs are in a prime position to make another splash with two top-10 picks. San Antonio's biggest need is point guard, and Castle has expressed a desire to play that position at the next level. If Castle improves his 3-point shooting, the Spurs will have another building block for their rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Zaccharie Risacher SF
France • 6'9" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
10.6
RPG
3.6
APG
1.0
3P%
38.8%
Risacher is a skilled forward with tremendous shooting upside, which is why he's one of the top candidates to be selected No. 1 overall. The Pistons should take the best available player left on the board. If Risacher falls to No. 5, Detroit shouldn't hesitate to make him the selection.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Dalton Knecht SG
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
21.7
RPG
4.9
APG
1.8
3P%
39.7%
Knecht took college basketball by storm this past season by transforming from mid-major star to first-team All-American. In a draft filled with unproven prospects, Knecht is one of the safest bets because of his elite shotmaking ability. With the Hornets already having a franchise point guard in LaMelo Ball, Knecht would be a perfect 1-2 punch next to former No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Donovan Clingan C
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
13
RPG
7.4
APG
1.5
3P%
25%
With the Trail Blazers having a crowded backcourt filled with young stars, it makes sense to take Clingan here. The former UConn star can become the defensive anchor in the middle that every team covets. Clingan had a block percentage of 11.4% (per Kenpom.com) — good enough for seventh in the country.
  From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Matas Buzelis SF
G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
14.3
RPG
6.9
APG
1.9
3P%
27.3%
Buzelis' draft range seems to be a mixed bag. The Spurs shouldn't pass up the opportunity to draft a skilled wing. Buzelis will need to develop his isolation scoring, as he tends to turn the ball at a high rate when in isolation.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
19.7
RPG
8.7
APG
3.6
3P%
37.7%
The Grizzlies need a win-now type player from this class, and Carter fits that bill perfectly. Carter is a tough-nosed defender who can rebound at a high level. His testing numbers at the NBA Draft Combine were among the best in his class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Nikola Topic PG
Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
15.1
RPG
3.4
APG
5.7
3P%
30.6%
The latest injury news about Topić's knee is cause for concern and could result in him dropping on draft night. The Jazz appear to be in rebuild mode and would have the luxury of letting him take his time to heal (however long that may be) to be their point guard of the future. Topić isn't going to blow you away with his speed with the ball, but he plays in control. He's worth the swing at No. 10.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Ron Holland SF
G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
20.6
RPG
6.6
APG
3.2
3P%
24%
It's pretty shocking how Holland isn't a consensus lottery pick. While Holland's athleticism is evident, his defensive potential intrigues me. He has quick hands and tends to get into passing lanes while defending off the ball. When in doubt, take the player who was formerly the top-ranked player in his recruiting class.
  From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Cody Williams SG
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
11.9
RPG
3
APG
1.6
3P%
41.5%
Williams to the Thunder makes sense for a multitude of reasons. The obvious one is his older brother, Jalen Williams, is a rising star on the Thunder. The other is that he could be the best two-way wing in the class. The Thunder have a treasure chest of future picks, and drafting a player who once had buzz as a potential No. 1 overall pick is tremendous value at the end of the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
DaRon Holmes II PF
Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
20.4
RPG
8.5
APG
2.6
3P%
38.6%
Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair has tended to draft older players (Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell, Keegan Murray, Colby Jones, etc) with his draft picks since taking over the organization. Holmes fits that bill and would fill a need on Sacramento's roster for a rim-protecting stretch big.
  From Golden State Warriors
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Tidjane Salaun SF
France • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
9.0
RPG
4.0
APG
1.0
3P%
32.9%
Salaün is soaring up draft boards as of late, and there's a real chance he will end up as a lottery pick. In this mock, the Trail Blazers selected Clingan with their first lottery pick. Drafting Salaün at the end of the lottery fills the need for a wing on a roster full of talented guards.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Tristan da Silva SF
Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
16
RPG
5.1
APG
2.4
3P%
39.5%
Da Silva is a big wing who was a great shooter at Colorado. Da Silva is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. He is also one of the most NBA-ready players because of his ability to score off cuts, catch and shoot attempts, dribble handoffs, and in isolation.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
14.3
RPG
5
APG
1.9
3P%
41.4%
Arguably the best 3-point shooter in his class, McCain was elite in knocking down shots from beyond the arc in transition. McCain projects as more of an off-ball guard at the next level, but his strong rebounding skills make him equipped to thrive at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Zach Edey C
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Lakers
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
25.2
RPG
12.2
APG
2
3P%
50%
Edey is arguably the most polarizing player in this class because of how varied his draft range is. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year was the most dominant force in the sport because of his size and strength. Edey could serve as the Lakers' backup center to Anthony Davis or play next to him while holding down the paint.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Ja'Kobe Walter SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
14.5
RPG
4.4
APG
1.4
3P%
34.1%
Walter's 3-point shooting will be his swing skill. As for everything else, he will need to be more aggressive in driving to the basket and getting to his spot on mid-range jumpers. Walter shot 214 3-pointers, compared to 160 shots from inside the arc.
  From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Isaiah Collier PG
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
16.3
RPG
2.9
APG
4.3
3P%
33.8%
The former No. 2 recruit from the 2023 cycle dealt with a hand injury mid-way through his season at USC that sidelined him for about a month. After his return, Collier showed why he was one of the best freshmen in his class. Collier is a point guard built like a middle linebacker, and his strong frame allows him to bully his way to the rim. The numbers also don't do it justice to how skilled of a passer Collier is.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Tyler Smith PF
G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
13.4
RPG
5.0
APG
1.2
3P%
36.4%
Smith knocked down 36% of his 3-pointers this past season for G-League Ignite. The southpaw can stretch the floor, and his wingspan (7-foot-1) could intrigue NBA decision-makers.
  From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Yves Missi C
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
10.7
RPG
5.6
APG
0.4
3P%
0
Missi is one of my favorite prospects in this class because of his skill set as a rim runner and shot blocker who is also very fluid with his movements. Missi isn't going to knock down a ton of jumpers and 3-pointers in the NBA, but his athleticism can fill a need for a Pelicans team in need of a backup center.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Carlton Carrington PG
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Phoenix
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
13.8
RPG
5.2
APG
4.1
3P%
32.2%
In his first game as a college player, Carrington recorded a triple-double. He's a stat sheet stuffer who could give the Suns a cheap and reliable option at point guard. Carrington has been a draft riser throughout the process. His floor appears to be in the mid-to-late first round.
  From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kyle Filipowski C
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.4
RPG
8.3
APG
2.8
3P%
34.8%
Filipowski is probably the most skilled player offensively his size in this class. He can stretch the floor and bruise inside. Filipowski is more of a four than a five at the next level, but his archetype is what NBA teams are looking for.
  From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kel'el Ware C
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
15.9
RPG
9.9
APG
1.5
3P%
42.5%
With Isaiah Hartenstein set to become a free agent this offseason, the Knicks could benefit from drafting a center. After an up-and-down freshman season at Oregon, Ware transferred to Indiana, where he turned his career around and put himself back in the conversation as a first-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Johnny Furphy SG
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
9
RPG
4.9
APG
1
3P%
35.2%
Furphy is still a raw prospect, but he showed flashes in his limited production at Kansas on why his skills can translate. Furphy has good size for an off-ball guard or big wing, and his 3-point shooting is his greatest strength.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Bobi Klintman SF
Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
10.2
RPG
4.7
APG
0.9
3P%
33.7%
The former Wake Forest forward took his talents overseas and played for the Cairns Taipans of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) this past season. Klintman is one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the draft. He is a proven 3-point shooter, and his defensive versatility is a swing skill.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Baylor Scheierman SG
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
18.5
RPG
9
APG
3.9
3P%
38.1%
Scheierman will turn 24 this September, which means he will have a chance to become the oldest first-round pick since Chris Duarte went 13th overall in 2021. Scheierman is a high-volume shooter from distance who can score in various ways from outside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Jaylon Tyson SF
California • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
19.6
RPG
6.8
APG
3.5
3P%
36%
Tyson would be the perfect pick for an experienced team less than a year removed from winning an NBA title. Tyson was Cal's No. 1 option last season. He is a proven two-way wing who could contribute to the rotation from Day 1.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Dillon Jones SF
Weber State • Jr • 6'5" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
20.8
RPG
9.8
APG
5.2
3P%
32.4%
Jones is one of four players since the 1992-93 college basketball season to post at least 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists, and 200 steals in a career. The Jazz are heading toward a rebuild, so landing Topić and an in-state college star (Jones) would be a significant haul.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
15.3
RPG
4.9
APG
7.7
3P%
38.8%
The Celtics are on the verge of winning their first title since 2008. There aren't many holes on one of the deepest rosters in the association, but they would benefit from adding a proven guard like Kolek, who can run the point in a backup role.