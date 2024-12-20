The Philadelphia 76ers (8-16) will try keep their winning form intact when they host the Charlotte Hornets (7-20) on Friday night. Philadelphia has won three of its last four games, including a 121-108 win over the Hornets on Monday. Charlotte has lost 11 of its last 12 contests, falling to Washington on Thursday in the first of back-to-back road games. Philadelphia is in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, while Charlotte is in 13th.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are favored by 11 points in the latest 76ers vs. Hornets odds, while the over/under is 217 points.

76ers vs. Hornets spread: 76ers -10.5

76ers vs. Hornets over/under: 215.5 points

76ers vs. Hornets money line: 76ers: -490, Hornets: +369

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia got off to a disastrous start this season, but it has started to turn things around with five wins in its last seven games. The 76ers have already picked up a pair of victories against the Hornets this month, including a 110-104 road win on Dec. 3. Small forward Paul George poured in 29 points on 10 of 16 shooting, while point guard Tyrese Maxey had 21 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Maxey had an even bigger performance in Monday's 121-108 win over the Hornets, finishing with 40 points, five rebounds and five assists. Charlotte was unable to slow down George as well, giving up 33 points and eight assists to the veteran. Philadelphia has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, while Charlotte has only covered once in its last seven outings. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte was only a 4.5-point underdog in the first meeting this month and was a 2.5-point underdog on Monday, making this line look like an overreaction. 76ers big man Joel Embiid missed both of those games, and he could be held out on Friday night as well. Hornets star LaMelo Ball returned to the court on Monday, finishing with 15 points and 11 assists in 26 minutes.

It was his first game back after missing seven straight games due to a calf strain. Ball played 34 minutes against Washington on Thursday, scoring 34 points to go along with 13 assists, four steals and four rebounds. Philadelphia only has one win in its last five home games, so it is difficult to justify the double-digit spread. See which team to pick here.

