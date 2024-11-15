Sitting in the front row of an NBA game can come with its share of hazards, not the least of which is having a giant tumble into you at full speed. For actress Anne Hathaway, however, it was a bucket list item.

During the New York Knicks' loss to the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, OG Anunoby nearly went toppling over the scorer's table while pursuing a loose ball. Anunoby stopped himself just before colliding with Hathaway, who was sitting in the front row.

Neither person was injured, and Hathaway wasn't at all shaken up by the close call. In fact, Hathaway posted on Instagram that it was a lifelong dream.

"I almost got crashed into last night!" Hathaway exclaimed. "I've always wanted that to happen. Thanks, OG!"

"You're welcome," Anunoby replied in the comments.

It's a good thing Anunoby was able to stop short of careening directly into Hathaway. Anunoby is officially listed at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, so that was a lot of mass running full speed toward Hathaway.

Anunoby finished the game with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Hathaway walked away with an experience she'll never forget.