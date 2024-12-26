Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Chicago 13-17, Atlanta 15-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Bulls were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Bulls are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 226, but even that wound up being too high. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 112-91 punch to the gut against the Bucks on Monday. The game marked Chicago's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They walked away with a 117-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Garrison Mathews, who went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus two steals. That's the most threes Mathews has posted since back in November. The team also got some help courtesy of Trae Young, who scored 29 points along with seven assists.

Even though they won, the Hawks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves pulled down 16.

This is the second loss in a row for Chicago and nudges their season record down to 13-17. As for Atlanta, the victory got them back to even at 15-15.

The Bulls strolled past the Hawks in their previous meeting back in November by a score of 136-122. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Atlanta is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.