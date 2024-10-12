The Naismith Hall of Fame will enshrine the Class of 2024 this weekend, with 13 inductees earning their orange jackets in Springfield, Massachusetts. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 16-17, but it was moved to accommodate the 2024 Paris Olympics. As a result, the celebration was moved to Oct. 12-13, with the enshrinement ceremony set for Sunday night.

This year's class is no stranger to success, as champions at practically every level of the game litter the list. Headlined by Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups and Seimone Augustus, the list also features the first person to be inducted for a third time: the late Jerry West.

In preparation for the weekend's events, here's all the viewing information you need to know, as well as a breakdown of all 13 inductees who will be honored.

Naismith Hall of Fame viewing information

Time: 6 p.m ET | Date: Sunday, October 13

Location: Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, MA

TV channel: NBATV

Here are the 13 inductees who will be honored Sunday night.