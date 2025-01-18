Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Atlanta 21-19, Boston 29-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $115.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics' defense has only allowed 108.4 points per game this season, so the Hawks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Celtics took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They blew past the Magic 121-94. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Boston has posted against Orlando since February 6, 2022.

The Celtics' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jayson Tatum, who went 12 for 21 en route to 30 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Tatum's performance made up for a slower game against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Bulls on Wednesday as they won 110-94. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Atlanta.

Keaton Wallace was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 10 for 18 en route to 27 points plus six assists and six rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 55.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Less helpful for the Hawks was David Roddy's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Boston's victory bumped their record up to 29-12. As for Atlanta, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-19 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've been averaging 15. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics and the Hawks were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2024, but the Celtics came up empty-handed after a 117-116 loss. Can the Celtics avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Boston and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.