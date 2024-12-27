Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Indiana 15-16, Boston 22-8

What to Know

Pacers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Pacers are looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

The Pacers are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Thunder just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell to Oklahoma City 120-114. Indiana was up 22-7 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Pacers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Andrew Nembhard, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds, and Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Siakam also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in November.

The Celtics came into the contest on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 118-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 76ers. Boston has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 15 rebounds. The matchup was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Celtics was Payton Pritchard's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Indiana now has a losing record at 15-16. As for Boston, their loss dropped their record down to 22-8.

The Pacers skirted past the Celtics 135-132 in their previous meeting back in October. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pacers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a big 12.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.