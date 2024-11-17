3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Celtics and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 86-85, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Celtics keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 2-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Toronto 2-11, Boston 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $116.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Celtics are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past the Nets 139-114 on Wednesday. Boston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 20 points or more this season.

Jayson Tatum got back to being his usual excellent self, as he shot 5-for-6 from downtown and almost dropped a triple-double on 36 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists. What's more, he also posted a 83.3% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Payton Pritchard was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus eight assists and six rebounds.

The Celtics were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 99-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pistons.

The Raptors' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 19 rebounds, and RJ Barrett, who had 22 points plus seven assists and six rebounds.

Boston pushed their record up to 10-3 with the win, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 2-11.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging 16. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics were able to grind out a solid victory over the Raptors in their previous matchup back in January, winning 105-96. Do the Celtics have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Raptors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 16.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 228 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.