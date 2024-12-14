Bucks vs. Hawks score: NBA Cup live updates as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young fight for spot in title game

The 2024 NBA Cup semifinals are being held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday

The 2024 NBA Cup semifinals are taking place Saturday in Las Vegas. It's Bucks vs. Hawks and Thunder vs. Rockets with two spots in Tuesday's title game on the line. Bucks vs. Hawks is up first with a 4:30 p.m. ET tip. The Hawks are the Cinderella team of this year's in-season tournament, and they enter as underdogs against the Bucks on Saturday.

The Hawks and Trae Young took down the Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier in the week to reach the semis. Atlanta is trying to match the Pacers' surprising run through the in-season tournament last year when Indy made it to the title game before falling to the Lakers. The Bucks, meanwhile, held off an undermanned Magic in the quarterfinals as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 65 points.

The Thunder and Rockets will meet in the nightcap. Oklahoma City ran away from the Mavericks in the quarterfinals with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 39 points. The Rockets beat the Warriors in controversial fashion on Wednesday, winning by one point after a foul call on a scramble for a loose ball with three seconds left gave Houston the game-winning free throws.

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout the two NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday. Follow along below.

