The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose's No. 1 during the 2025-26 season, the team announced. Further details for the ceremony will be announced at a later date. Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf shared the news with Rose ahead of the team's "Derrick Rose Night" celebration on Saturday night, which will take place before and during their matchup with the New York Knicks.

Rose will be the fifth player in Bulls history to have their jersey retired, joining Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23), and Scottie Pippen (No. 33)

"Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball," Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a press release. "Retiring a jersey recognizes a player's impact beyond on-court achievements. It honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization and forged deep, lasting connections with fans. It recognizes that emotional bond and the great influence a player has had on the team and organization's identity."

Derrick Rose was just 22 years old when he won NBA MVP during the 2010-11 season. Getty Images

A Chicago native, Rose was selected No. 1 overall by the Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft. He became an immediate fan favorite and ran away with the Rookie of the Year award as he established himself as one of the most dynamic players in the league.

In just his third season, Rose was named the 2011 MVP and led the Bulls to a 62-win season and an Eastern Conference finals appearance. At just 22 years old, Rose was, and still is, the youngest player to ever earn that award.

With Rose leading the way, the Bulls were a team on the rise and were tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the league the following season, when they went 50-12 in the lockout-shortened campaign. Then, in Game 1 of the Bulls' first-round playoff series, Rose tore his ACL. Neither he nor the team was ever the same.

Rose eventually played three more seasons with the Bulls before he was traded to the New York Knicks in 2016. Over the final eight seasons of his career, Rose spent time with the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies. He carved out a role as a productive sixth man, but was never again an All-Star and retired prior to the current season.

The Bulls had previously announced thier plans to honor Rose's career and Chicago legacy during Saturday's game against the Knicks. Rose will address the media and there will be special moments throughout the night to celebrate him and his family. Furthermore, both teams will wear unique shooting shirts during pre-game warmups and a number of his former teammates will be in attendance.