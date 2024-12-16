The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-4) have equaled their best start in team history heading into Monday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets (10-15). Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson got his first head coaching job with the Nets in 2016, but he lasted less than four seasons with the organization. This is the second meeting between these teams this season, as the Cavaliers overcame a 12-point deficit through three quarters in a 105-100 win on Nov. 9. Cleveland is coming off a 115-105 win over Washington, while Brooklyn fell to Memphis in a 135-119 setback its last time out.

Nets vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -10

Nets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 218.5 points

Nets vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers: -503, Nets: +378

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn will be motivated to avenge its loss from earlier this season, as it held a 12-point lead on the road after the first three quarters. The Nets were ultimately unable to hold onto that advantage, but they pushed Cleveland as much as any team during the Cavaliers' season-opening 15-game winning streak. The Cavaliers have dropped off some since that red-hot start, losing four of their last 11 games.

They shot a season-worst 39.6% from the floor in their win over Washington last Friday, but they picked up a win after shooting 40 free throws. The Nets are coming off losses to the Bucks and Grizzlies, covering the spread in their 118-113 setback against Milwaukee. Small forward Cameron Johnson leads the Nets with 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has won five of its last six games since losing consecutive games to the Hawks by a combined 27 points. The Cavaliers have scored at least 110 points in 24 games this season, which has allowed them to put together the best record in the league. They were without Evan Mobley (ankle) in their win over the Wizards after he scored 41 points against Charlotte in the previous game. He is questionable to play on Monday.

The Nets have been struggling defensively, allowing 115.7 points per game during their last six games. They have lost five of those contests, and they have only covered the spread three times in their last 15 December games. Cleveland has covered in nine of its last 13 games, and it is 6-1 in its last seven games against Brooklyn. See which team to pick here.

