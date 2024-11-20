The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 15-1 overall and 8-0 at home, while New Orleans is 4-11 overall and 1-6 on the road. On Tuesday, Cleveland suffered its first loss of the season, a 117-120 setback on the road against the Boston Celtics. The Pelicans, meanwhile, limp into tonight's contest having lost eight of their last nine games.

The Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pelicans odds, while the over/under is 223 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans spread: Cavaliers -13.5

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans over/under: 223 points

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans money line: Cavaliers: -926, Pelicans: +621

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans will look to avoid a repeat of their last match, where they got behind early and never recovered. They were dealt a punishing 132-91 loss at the hands of the Mavericks on Tuesday. New Orleans was surely aware of its disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Pelicans struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Mavericks posted 26. Despite the lopsided loss, the Pelicans will be confident they can keep this game close. That's because New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread in its six games on the road against Cleveland. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' undefeated season came to an end after 15 games on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Celtics by a score of 120-117. Despite their defeat, the Cavaliers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Mobley also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Donovan Mitchell, who had 35 points and eight rebounds. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

