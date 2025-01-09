The Cleveland Cavaliers (32-4) will try to avoid a letdown performance when they host the Toronto Raptors (8-29) on Thursday night in an Eastern Conference battle. Cleveland is riding an 11-game winning streak following its 129-122 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in a meeting between the top two teams in the NBA. Toronto has lost three straight games since beating Brooklyn on New Year's Day, falling to the Knicks on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have cruised to a pair of blowout wins over the Raptors in the first two meetings of the season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, while the over/under is 235.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread: Cavaliers -15.5

Cavaliers vs. Raptors over/under: 236 points

Cavaliers vs. Raptors money line: Cavaliers: -1351, Raptors: +805

Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks:

Cavaliers vs. Raptors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is on a league-high 11-game winning streak following its 129-122 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Cavaliers ended the Thunder's 15-game winning streak, as Jarrett Allen led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds on 9 of 11 shooting. Fellow big man Evan Mobley finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Mobley is averaging 18.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, putting together a breakout season at 23 years old. The Cavaliers have won 32 of their first 36 games this season, which has only been done by four other teams in league history. Star guard Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland with 22.9 points per game, while Darius Garland is adding 20.4 points and a team-high 6.7 assists.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is also playing the second leg of a back-to-back after falling to New York on Wednesday. Guard Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points on 7 of 12 shooting against his former team, continuing to provide a spark for the Raptors. Quickley returned from an injury last week, and he is averaging 15.9 points in seven games this season.

Star forward RJ Barrett leads the Raptors with 23.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, followed by Scottie Barnes at 20.3 points per game. Barnes had 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a 130-113 win over Brooklyn last Wednesday. The Raptors have covered the spread in four of their last six games against Central Division opponents.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks

