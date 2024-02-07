We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 9-40 overall and 3-21 at home, while Cleveland is 32-16 overall and 14-8 on the road. The Cavaliers enter tonight's contest having won six straight games against the Wizards.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers spread: Wizards +11.5

Wizards vs. Cavaliers over/under: 234 points

Wizards vs. Cavaliers money line: Wizards: +438, Cavaliers: -604

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Wizards as they lost 140-112 to the Phoenix Suns. The Wizards were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 79-58.

Washington had six players reach double figures in scoring, led by forward Deni Avdija. For the season, Avdija is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. The Wizards are 3-15 in their last 18 games and they're 2-5 against the spread in their last seven contests.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers waltzed into their match on Monday with five straight wins but they left with six. They put the hurt on Sacramento with a sharp 136-110 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 17.5% better than the opposition, as the Cavaliers' was.

The Cavaliers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Mitchell out in front with 29 points, five assists, and two steals. Mitchell has now scored 25 or more points in six straight games. Another player making a difference was Max Strus, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points.

