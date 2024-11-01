We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics will visit the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte is 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Boston is 4-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Celtics have won eight of the last nine matchups, including two straight, and Boston went 2-1 versus Charlotte last season. The Hornets are 2-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Celtics are 3-2 ATS.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Boston is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 232.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hornets spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics vs. Hornets over/under: 232.5 points

Celtics vs. Hornets money line: Celtics -535, Hornets +395

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Pacers on Wednesday but wound up with a defeat by a score of 135-132. Despite the loss, the Celtics had strong showings from Jayson Tatum, who earned 37 points plus eight rebounds and four steals, and Derrick White, who went 8 for 9 en route to 23 points.

As the 132-point outing shows, offense isn't a problem for Boston, which leads the NBA in points per game and made 3-pointers per game, while ranking second in offensive rating. The Celtics are also extremely efficient, averaging the second-fewest turnovers per night, and they clamp down on the perimeter on the other end of the court. Boston is holding opponents to the fourth-fewest made 3-pointers per game, as well as the fourth-lowest 3-point percentage. Boston could also face a Charlotte team without one of its best players as Brandon Miller (glute) is questionable to suit up.

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season as they snuck past the Raptors with a 138-133 win on Wednesday. The Hornets' victory was a true team effort, as Nick Richards dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds, Tre Mann had 27 points, and Cody Martin poured in 25 points. Charlotte's bench outscored Toronto's 72-30.

The Hornets are off to a surprisingly strong start thanks to their offense, which is generating extra possessions by leading the NBA in offensive rebounds. Charlotte ranks in the top five in points per game, offensive rating, and 3-point percentage. LaMelo Ball ranks in the top 10 in the league in both points per game (28.5) and assists per game (7.0). Meanwhile, Boston will be shorthanded in the frontcourt as Al Horford (rest) will join Kristaps Porzingis (leg) on the sideline.

