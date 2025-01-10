The Boston Celtics will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 27-10 overall and 13-6 at home, while Sacramento is 18-19 overall and 8-7 on the road. De'Aaron Fox (glute) is listed as questionable for Sacramento. The Celtics are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Kings odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Kings spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics vs. Kings over/under: 230 points

Celtics vs. Kings money line: Celtics -529, Kings +393

After 10,000 simulations, the model is leaning to the Over 230 points in this matchup. Boston is coming off a 118-106 win against the Nuggets on Tuesday. Kristaps Porzingis dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jayson Tatum, who had 29 points in addition to six assists and two blocks.

The Kings, meanwhile, secured a 123-118 win over Miami last time out. Domantas Sabonis dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Kings have now hit the Over in three straight game, and they cleared it with plenty of room to spare in the win against Miami, combining with the Heat to score 241 points on a night where the total was 218.5. Boston, meanwhile, has seen 11 of its 19 home games go Over. See which side to back here.

