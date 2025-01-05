The Boston Celtics will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 29-5 overall and 16-2 at home, while Boston is 26-9 overall and 13-3 on the road. This could be a potential NBA Finals preview, with Oklahoma City currently first in the Western Conference standings while Boston is second in the East.

Boston has won six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these franchises but Oklahoma City is 8-2 against the spread during that span. OKC is favored by 2 points in the latest Thunder vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Thunder vs. Celtics spread: Thunder -2

Thunder vs. Celtics over/under: 221.5 points

Thunder vs. Celtics money line: Thunder: -128, Celtics: +109

Thunder vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder rang in the new year with a 117-107 victory over the Knicks on Friday to extend their winning streak to nine games. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:32 mark of the second quarter, when Oklahoma City was facing a 66-52 deficit.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to go along with seven assists. Gilgeous-Alexander's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The Thunder have covered the spread in four games in a row and are now 23-10 against the spread on the season.

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics were the clear victors on Friday by a 109-86 margin over the Rockets. Boston has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won 11 games by 19 points or more this season. Derrick White led the team with 23 points while Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard both scored 20.

Jaylen Brown didn't play because of a shoulder injury and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Oklahoma City. However, Al Horford should rejoin the lineup after being given the night off on Friday against the Rockets.

How to make Thunder vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.

