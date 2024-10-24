The Boston Celtics will visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. The defending champion Celtics are 1-0 after defeating the New York Knicks on opening night, while this will be Washington's first game of the season. Boston went 64-18 en route to its 18th NBA title last season, while the Wizards went 15-67, finishing second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, and with their worst record in franchise history. The Celtics swept the four-game regular-season series last year.

Tip-off from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET. Boston is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 232. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Wizards picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six seasons. The model ended the 2023-24 season on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning more than $2,800 in the process. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Wizards vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Wizards spread: Boston -13.5

Celtics vs. Wizards over/under: 232 points

Celtics vs. Wizards money line: Boston -1042, Washington +668

BOS: The Celtics were 25-32-3 (43.9%) against the spread with one day off last season

WAS: The Wizards were 14-26-1 against the spread at home in 2023-24

Celtics vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine

Celtics vs. Wizards streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics etched their names into the NBA record books with their opening night performance on Tuesday as they tied an NBA record with 29 made three-pointers. Six different players made multiple shots from downtown, and that only tells part of the offensive efficiency for Boston. It committed just four turnovers in the game, after having just two games all of last season with fewer than five turnovers. It appears Boston has picked up where it left off with last year's championship-winning season, and even improved in some areas.

Speaking of last season, Boston ran through the regular season, leading the league in offensive rating and net rating, while ranking third in defensive rating. It patrolled the paint, topping the NBA in blocks per game while also hounding the perimeter, allowing the fourth-lowest three-point percentage. The team is also fundamentally sound, as it kept opponents off the foul line, allowing the fewest free throw attempts per game, and it also protected the ball, averaging the fewest turnovers on offense. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington struggled last year but showed offensive potential via Kyle Kuzma. In his seventh season, he averaged a career-high of 22.2 points, with his 46.3 field goal percentage and 4.2 assists also being career highs. Jordan Poole chipped in with 17.4 points per game and should be more comfortable in his second season in D.C. Meanwhile, Bilal Coulibaly, who was the seventh overall pick in last year's draft, had his moments as a 19-year-old last season and scored in double-figures in his last five games, giving him momentum entering this season.

The Wizards added Alex Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he impressed during preseason, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He's one of three first-round rookies for Washington, who also added a veteran presence in center Jonas Valanciunas. The Lithuanian should shore up the interior and has averaged a double-double when you look at the last nine years of his career. Also, one can naturally expect a bit of a letdown for Boston, seeing as this isn't ring night like it was on Tuesday, and it won't have the crowd in its favor. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Wizards vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 225 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.