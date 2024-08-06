Charles Barkley won't be putting down the microphone any time soon. The NBA Hall of Famer and television analyst reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his 10-year contract with TNT Sports on Tuesday after he previously stated that he would retire following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. The upcoming NBA season will be the final season TNT has television rights to air games, following a new media rights package that has the NBA partnering with NBC and Amazon in addition to ESPN.

"I love my TNT Sports family," Barkley said in a statement. "My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible. We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me.

"I have to say ... I've been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about. I appreciate them and all of my colleagues for their continued support, and most importantly our fans. I'm going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come."

Prior to the NBA making the new media rights package official, there were rumors for months that TNT would lose its package to another suitor. Amidst those rumors, Barkley was very vocal about not wanting to lose the NBA rights, as he's been a member of TNT's Inside the NBA for more than two decades. Back in June, Barkley said that regardless of what happens with the media rights, he would retire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

"I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is gonna be my last year on television," Barkley said. "And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude. But I'm gonna pass the baton at the end of next year."

Barkley said that he was talking with other networks to possibly go elsewhere if TNT lost its NBA rights, but instead said that would retire after what would be his 25th year with the network. However, that sentiment has now changed for Barkley, who has been one of the most recognized voices covering the NBA for quite some time.

Barkley's brutally honest commentating style and his camaraderie with Shaquille O'Neal have created one of the most entertaining sports broadcasting shows today. The entire cast of Inside the NBA has been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Barkley himself has also been inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

While this may be the final season of NBA games being aired on TNT, it won't be the last for Barkley on television. He'll be entering Year 3 of his contract with TNT Sports, so looking ahead beyond the 2024-25 season, it will be interesting to see what the network's plan is for Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew now that basketball will no longer be on the network.