Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Utah 0-6, Chicago 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

For the first time this season, the Bulls are headed into a contest the experts think they'll win. They will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. ET at United Center. Both are at an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but likely not for long.

Last Friday, the Bulls couldn't handle the Nets and fell 120-112. Chicago hasn't had much luck with Brooklyn recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Bulls got top-tier performance from Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Vucevic a new career-high in field goal percentage (90.9%).

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat dating back to last season. They suffered a grim 129-103 loss to the Nuggets. Utah was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 0-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Bulls have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 50.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Bulls came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jazz in their previous matchup back in March, sneaking past 119-117. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Jazz turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a big 7.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.