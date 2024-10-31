3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Cavaliers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lakers 99-79.

The Cavaliers entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Lakers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-1, Cleveland 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cavaliers are heading back home. They will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Cavaliers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Cavaliers will bounce into Wednesday's match after (finally) beating the Knicks, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Cavaliers managed a 110-104 victory over the Knicks on Monday. Cleveland was down 72-59 with 4:29 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy six-point win.

Darius Garland was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 12 for 19 en route to 34 points plus two steals and two blocks. What's more, he also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in March. Less helpful for the Cavaliers was Dean Wade's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Lakers last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 109-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Suns. Los Angeles got off to an early lead (up 18 with 5:16 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, the Lakers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 15 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Davis' evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Los Angeles, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 3-1.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Cavaliers have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 41% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've made 38.2% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers suffered a grim 116-97 defeat to the Lakers in their previous matchup back in April. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Davis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Cavaliers be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.