Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Washington 3-19, Cleveland 21-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.14

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Armed with a few days' rest, they will face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The timing is sure in the Cavaliers' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Wizards have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road.

The Cavaliers are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Heat just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 122-113 to Miami.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Wizards on Sunday and boy were they right. They suffered a painful 140-112 loss at the hands of the Grizzlies. Washington was down 111-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Even though they lost, the Wizards smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 13.6.

Cleveland's defeat dropped their record down to 21-4. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 3-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers have been crazy accurate this season, having drained 50.7% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've only made 44% of theirs this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Cavaliers took their win against the Wizards when the teams last played last Tuesday by a conclusive 118-87. Do the Cavaliers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 17-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 232 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won all of the games they've played against Washington in the last 2 years.