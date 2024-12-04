Halftime Report

The Grizzlies are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 73-66 lead against the Mavericks.

The Grizzlies entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Mavericks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Memphis 14-7, Dallas 13-8

What to Know

The Grizzlies have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The Grizzlies are headed into Tuesday's game after beating the impressive 244.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against the Pacers. The Grizzlies strolled past the Pacers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 136-121. The victory was all the more spectacular given Memphis was down by 19 with 10:11 left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Grizzlies to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaren Jackson Jr., who went 8 for 14 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 29 assists in six consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Mavericks). They managed a 137-131 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. The victory was nothing new for Dallas as they're now sitting on four straight.

The Mavericks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Luka Doncic led the charge by dropping a double-double on 36 points and 13 assists. Another player making a difference was Quentin Grimes, who went 9 for 13 en route to 28 points plus five rebounds and five steals.

Memphis' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-7. As for Dallas, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-8 record this season.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. The two teams have both performed well against the spread, with Memphis at 15-6 and Dallas at 6-5 ATS.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Dallas is a 4-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 242 points.

Series History

Dallas and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.