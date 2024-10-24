Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: San Antonio 0-0, Dallas 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Looking back to last season, the Spurs finished with a dismal 22-60 record. On the other hand, the Mavericks assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 50-32.

The Spurs came up short against the Mavericks when the teams last played back in March, falling 113-107. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 43-37-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Dallas is a big 7.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.