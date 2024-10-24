Who's Playing
San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: San Antonio 0-0, Dallas 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center.
Looking back to last season, the Spurs finished with a dismal 22-60 record. On the other hand, the Mavericks assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 50-32.
The Spurs came up short against the Mavericks when the teams last played back in March, falling 113-107. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 43-37-1 record against the spread.
Odds
Dallas is a big 7.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is 232.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Mar 19, 2024 - Dallas 113 vs. San Antonio 107
- Feb 14, 2024 - Dallas 116 vs. San Antonio 93
- Dec 23, 2023 - Dallas 144 vs. San Antonio 119
- Oct 25, 2023 - Dallas 126 vs. San Antonio 119
- Apr 09, 2023 - San Antonio 138 vs. Dallas 117
- Mar 15, 2023 - Dallas 137 vs. San Antonio 128
- Feb 23, 2023 - Dallas 142 vs. San Antonio 116
- Dec 31, 2022 - Dallas 126 vs. San Antonio 125
- Apr 10, 2022 - Dallas 130 vs. San Antonio 120
- Nov 12, 2021 - Dallas 123 vs. San Antonio 109