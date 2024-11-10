Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Houston 5-4, Detroit 4-6

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will face off against the Detroit Pistons at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Despite being away, the Rockets are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Rockets are headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since April 4th on Friday. They suffered a painful 126-107 loss at the hands of the Thunder. Houston was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-51.

Even though they lost, the Rockets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Pistons). They dodged a bullet on Friday and finished off the Hawks 122-121.

The Pistons' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tobias Harris led the charge by scoring 22 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Cade Cunningham, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Houston's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Detroit, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-6 record this season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging 16.1. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pistons in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 112-110. Do the Rockets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a 3.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.