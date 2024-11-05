3rd Quarter Report

The Pistons have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a 83-77 lead against the Lakers.

The Pistons have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-2, Detroit 2-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Pistons will bounce into Monday's game after (finally) beating the Nets, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Pistons enjoyed a cozy 106-92 victory over the Nets on Sunday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lakers beat the Raptors 131-125 on Friday. The success was a return to things as normal for Los Angeles, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 134-110 upset defeat to Cleveland.

The Lakers relied on the efforts of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds, and LeBron James, who shot 5-for-8 from deep and dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten assists. What's more, James also posted a 62.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highesthe's posted since back in April. Austin Reaves, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from beyond the arc.

Detroit's win bumped their record up to 2-5. As for Los Angeles, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-2.

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the Lakers in their previous matchup back in February, losing 125-111. Will the Pistons have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.