3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 80-72, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Raptors have yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Toronto 4-13, Detroit 7-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN Detroit Plus

FanDuel SN Detroit Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Raptors and the Pistons are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2022, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Raptors are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Sunday, the Raptors ended up a good deal behind the Cavaliers and lost 122-108.

Even though they lost, the Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 111-100 to the Magic.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 4-13. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Pistons (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-5 against the spread).

Odds

Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Detroit and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.