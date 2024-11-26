3rd Quarter Report
Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ Detroit Pistons
Current Records: Toronto 4-13, Detroit 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FanDuel SN Detroit Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $15.30
What to Know
The Raptors and the Pistons are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2022, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Raptors are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
On Sunday, the Raptors ended up a good deal behind the Cavaliers and lost 122-108.
Even though they lost, the Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 111-100 to the Magic.
Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 4-13. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Pistons (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-5 against the spread).
Odds
Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 222.5 points.
Series History
Detroit and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 15, 2024 - Detroit 99 vs. Toronto 95
- Mar 13, 2024 - Detroit 113 vs. Toronto 104
- Dec 30, 2023 - Detroit 129 vs. Toronto 127
- Nov 19, 2023 - Toronto 142 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 24, 2023 - Toronto 118 vs. Detroit 97
- Feb 25, 2023 - Toronto 95 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 12, 2023 - Toronto 119 vs. Detroit 118
- Nov 14, 2022 - Toronto 115 vs. Detroit 111
- Mar 03, 2022 - Detroit 108 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 14, 2022 - Detroit 103 vs. Toronto 87