Last month, the San Antonio Spurs were able to come away with a 96-87 win against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. Following the game, a young Spurs fan wanted to participate in a jersey swap with star big man Victor Wembanyama, and even had a sign expressing his desire.

Wembanyama noticed the young fan's sign and joined the fan for a jersey swap that made its rounds on social media.

However, it turns out the Spurs fan isn't hanging onto the keepsake after all. Instead of keeping the game-worn Wembanyama jersey, it landed on the auction block with Goldin auction house to sell.

The jersey is being listed with a starting bid of $10,000.

"Wembanyama, who has swiftly developed a reputation as a man of the people due to positive interactions with fans, immediately stripped this offered San Antonio Spurs City Edition basketball jersey from his back and exchanged it with the young fan, with the two even standing side by side for a quick photo op," Goldin's listing of the jersey reads.

Wembanyama himself even reacted to the his game-worn jersey being auctioned off on his X account.

Wembanyama scored 19 points on 7 of 14 shooting, while recording seven rebounds, four assists and a block in the Dec. 27 game.

While the jersey would've been quite a collectible to hang onto, the young fan's family may end up benefitting immensely from auctioning off the jersey to the highest bidder.