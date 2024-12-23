Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Indiana 14-15, Golden State 15-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $85.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Warriors are heading back home. They will welcome the Indiana Pacers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, the Warriors finally turned things around against the Timberwolves on Saturday. They walked away with a 113-103 win over Minnesota.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten assists. Curry had some trouble finding his footing against the Grizzlies on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, the Pacers entered their tilt with the Kings on Sunday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Everything went their way against Sacramento as they made off with a 122-95 victory. The contest marked Indiana's most dominant win of the season so far.

Even though they won, the Pacers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Kings pulled down 15.

Golden State's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-12. As for Indiana, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-15.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Pacers, though, as they've been averaging only 40.5. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Pacers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Indiana against the spread have faith in an upset since their 12-17 ATS record can't hold a candle to Golden State's 17-10.

Odds

Golden State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.