The Miami Heat (23-22) will try to extend their two-game winning streak and pull off an upset when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9) on Wednesday night. Miami was able to get back above the .500 mark this season when it took down Orlando in double overtime on Monday night. Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak with a 110-91 win over Detroit on Monday, covering the spread as a 10.5-point favorite. The Cavaliers are in first place in the Eastern Conference, leading Boston by 5.5 games.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Kaseya Center. The Cavaliers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 227.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Heat vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -8

Heat vs. Cavaliers over/under: 227.5 points

Heat vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers: -322, Heat: +258

Why the Heat can cover

Miami enters this game with momentum, despite the recent drama surrounding veteran Jimmy Butler. The team suspended Butler for the third time this month for conduct detrimental to the team, with the indefinite ban expected to span past the trade deadline of Feb. 6. Star guard Tyler Herro has picked up the slack in wins over the Nets and Magic, scoring 25 points and dishing out eight assists in the win over Brooklyn.

He finished with 30 points and a season-high 12 assists against Orlando, while Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Miami has won 17 of its last 20 home games against Cleveland, and it has won five of the last six meetings overall. The Heat have also covered the spread in five of those six games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland won 33 of its first 37 games this season before losing five of its next eight games, but it responded with a 110-91 win over Detroit on Monday. The Cavaliers stepped up defensively, improving to 22-3 at home this season. Guard Darius Garland scored 22 points, while Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21 to help their team get back on track.

The Cavaliers held the Pistons to a season-low 91 points on 38.5% shooting, including a 27.8% clip from 3-point range. Mitchell averages a team-high 23.7 points per game, and the Cavaliers are 8-2 in their last 10 games against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has only covered the spread once in its last six games against Central Division teams. See which team to pick here.

