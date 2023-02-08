The Indiana Pacers will try to snap their losing skid when they face the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Indiana has lost 12 of its last 14 games, dropping to 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Miami is on a two-game losing skid following a 123-115 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is favored by 7 points in the latest Heat vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 223.

Heat vs. Pacers spread: Heat -7

Heat vs. Pacers over/under: 223 points

Heat vs. Pacers money line: Miami -278, Indiana +222

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is coming off back-to-back road losses, but it had won four of its previous five games. The Heat have been tough to handle at home this season, going 17-9 in their last 26 games at Miami-Dade Arena. They will be motivated to get back on track against an Indiana team that has lost 12 of its last 14 games.

Veteran Jimmy Butler poured in 32 points in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, wrapping up a four-game road trip. Butler leads the team with 21.9 points and 2.1 steals per game, while big man Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Indiana has only covered the spread three times in its last 12 games, failing to cover the number in seven consecutive road games.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana might be 2-12 in its last 14 games, but it finally has its best player back on the court. The Pacers went 1-9 in their 10 games without Tyrese Haliburton (knee and elbow) after going 8-2 in their 10 games prior to his injury issues. Haliburton leads the team with 20.0 points and an NBA-best 10.3 assists per game, shooting 87.0% from the charity stripe and 40.6% from 3-point range.

The third-year pro has led Indiana to a pair of wins against Miami this season, scoring a career-high 43 points in a 111-108 win at Miami on Dec. 23. Myles Turner is averaging 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, while Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin are both scoring 17.4 points. Indiana has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 trips to Miami, which has only covered the spread once in its last five games this season.

