We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will host the Indiana Pacers. Charlotte is 3-5 overall and 2-3 at home, while Indiana is 4-4 overall and 2-3 on the road. The teams split their four meetings last season, also splitting their two contests hosted by the Hornets. The Pacers are 5-3 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Hornets are 3-5 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Indiana is favored by 7 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235.5 points.

Hornets vs. Pacers spread: Hornets +7

Hornets vs. Pacers over/under: 235.5 points

Hornets vs. Pacers money line: Hornets: +223, Pacers: -275

Hornets vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Hornets can cover

On Wednesday, the Hornets skirted by the Detroit Pistons 108-107 on a last-second layup from Brandon Miller. The win was some much needed relief for Charlotte as it spelled an end to its three-game losing streak. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball were among the main playmakers for the Hornets as the former went 8 for 14 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds, and the latter scored 25 points plus eight assists and six rebounds.

Ball is averaging a career-high 28.1 points, to go along with 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He's launched the second-most 3-point attempts this season, and as a team, Charlotte ranks second in both 3-point makes and attempts. Four other Hornets are averaging in double-figures, including Tre Mann, who is in the early running for the Most Improved Player award. After averaging 9.1 points over his first three NBA seasons, the former first-round pick is putting up 16.1 points this year while knocking down 40% of his shots from downtown.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, the Pacers beat the Orlando Magic 118-111 on Wednesday as six different players scored at least 15 points. Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner each posted double-doubles, with the former going for 20 points and 11 rebounds, while the latter had 17 points and 10 boards. Meanwhile, second-year player Jarace Walker had 17 points off the bench on a perfect 7 for 7 shooting.

Indiana is highly efficient from the field, ranking second in field goal percentage and third in 2-point percentage. It has also covered in four of its last five games. Additionally, Indiana will get to face a depleted Hornets team that's missing its third-leading scorer in Bridges (knee), as well as starting center Nick Richards (rib), who is averaging a double-double.

How to make Hornets vs. Pacers picks

