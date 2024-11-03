3rd Quarter Report

The Warriors are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Rockets 96-80.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, the Rockets will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Golden State 4-1, Houston 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.72

What to Know

The Warriors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. The Warriors pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Rockets.

Last Wednesday, the Warriors strolled past the Pelicans with points to spare, taking the game 104-89.

The Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only posted 24.

Meanwhile, the Rockets hadn't done well against the Mavericks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Rockets snuck past the Mavericks with a 108-102 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for Houston.

Golden State's win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Houston, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Warriors and the Rockets pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be Golden State's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Houston is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last 3 years.