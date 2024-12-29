Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Indiana 15-17, Boston 23-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Sunday to welcome the Indiana Pacers, where tip off is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.6 points per game this season.

The Celtics are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They really took it to the Pacers for the full four quarters, racking up a 142-105 victory. With Boston ahead 67-45 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Jaylen Brown had an outrageously good game as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 44 points plus five rebounds and four steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against the 76ers on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Celtics were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pacers only posted 26.

Boston's win bumped their record up to 23-8. As for Indiana, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-17.

Odds

Boston is a big 11.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.