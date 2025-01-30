3rd Quarter Report

The Nets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 90-73.

The Nets entered the match with seven straight losses and they're well on their way to making it eight. Can they turn things around, or will the Hornets hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-33, Charlotte 12-31

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.05

What to Know

The Nets have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. The Nets hasn't scored more than 97 points for four games straight, a trend the squad is eager to reverse.

The Nets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 226.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 110-96 bruising from the Kings on Monday.

Even though they lost, the Nets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.3 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last ten games they've averaged 13.2.

Meanwhile, the Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 112-107 to the Lakers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Charlotte in their matchups with Los Angeles: they've now lost four in a row.

Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 14-33. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 12-31.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-12 against the spread).

The Nets won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in November of 2024, slipping by the Hornets 116-115. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Charlotte is a 3-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.