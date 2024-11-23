Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Memphis 9-7, Chicago 7-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $42.00

What to Know

The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

The Bulls are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They enjoyed a cozy 136-122 win over the Hawks on Friday. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest victory of the season.

The Bulls got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ayo Dosunmu out in front who went 8 for 10 en route to 20 points plus eight assists and two steals. What's more, Dosunmu also posted a 80% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Coby White was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 20 points and nine assists.

The Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in 11 consecutive matches.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They snuck past the 76ers with a 117-111 victory on Wednesday.

Chicago's win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-10. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 9-7.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be Chicago's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

The Bulls skirted past the Grizzlies 126-123 in their previous matchup back in October. Will the Bulls repeat their success, or do the Grizzlies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 241.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.