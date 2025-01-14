Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: New Orleans 8-32, Chicago 18-21

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Bulls and the Pelicans are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. The Chicago Bulls will stay at home for another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. The Bulls are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Sunday, the Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 124-119 to the Kings.

Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from long range and dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds. His afternoon made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans were just a bucket shy of victory on Sunday and fell 120-119 to the Celtics. New Orleans has struggled against Boston recently, as the game was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, the Pelicans had strong showings from Dejounte Murray, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds, and Trey Murphy III, who went 10 for 17 en route to 30 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Murray a new career-high in threes (six).

The Pelicans struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Chicago's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-21. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 8-32.

The Bulls came up short against the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in October of 2024, falling 123-111. Will the Bulls have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 239.5 points.

Series History

Chicago and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.