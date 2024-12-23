Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Portland 9-19, Dallas 18-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

KATU 2.2 ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Monday to welcome the Portland Trail Blazers, where tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Trail Blazers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Mavericks, who come in off a win.

The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 221, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past the Clippers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 113-97.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Spurs an easy 114-94 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss Portland has suffered against San Antonio since April 3, 2022.

Dallas has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-10 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-19.

The Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played on December 1st, but they still walked away with a 137-131 win. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a big 10.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.