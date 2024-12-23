Who's Playing
Portland Trail Blazers @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Portland 9-19, Dallas 18-10
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: KATU 2.2 ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
What to Know
The Mavericks will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Monday to welcome the Portland Trail Blazers, where tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Trail Blazers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Mavericks, who come in off a win.
The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 221, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past the Clippers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 113-97.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Spurs an easy 114-94 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss Portland has suffered against San Antonio since April 3, 2022.
Dallas has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-10 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-19.
The Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played on December 1st, but they still walked away with a 137-131 win. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Dallas is a big 10.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is 229.5 points.
Series History
Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.
- Dec 01, 2024 - Dallas 137 vs. Portland 131
- Jan 05, 2024 - Dallas 139 vs. Portland 103
- Jan 03, 2024 - Dallas 126 vs. Portland 97
- Dec 16, 2023 - Dallas 131 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 08, 2023 - Dallas 125 vs. Portland 112
- Jan 15, 2023 - Portland 140 vs. Dallas 123
- Jan 14, 2023 - Portland 136 vs. Dallas 119
- Dec 16, 2022 - Dallas 130 vs. Portland 110
- Nov 12, 2022 - Dallas 117 vs. Portland 112
- Apr 08, 2022 - Dallas 128 vs. Portland 78