Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Toronto 8-30, Detroit 19-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Raptors and the Pistons are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2022, but not for long. The Toronto Raptors will be staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Raptors are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Raptors are likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Cavaliers on Thursday. The Raptors took a 132-126 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers. The loss hurts even more since Toronto was up 93-81 with 4:41 left in the third.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Chris Boucher, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Jakob Poeltl was another key player, going 8 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds and six assists.

Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in five consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, the Pistons' good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 107-104. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Detroit, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

Cade Cunningham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 12 for 21 en route to 32 points plus eight assists and six rebounds. He is becoming a predictor of the Pistons' success: when he posts at least 20 points the team is 8-3 (and 11-16 when he doesn't).

Toronto has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-30 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-19.

The Raptors couldn't quite finish off the Pistons in their previous meeting back in November of 2024 and fell 102-100. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pistons slightly, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.