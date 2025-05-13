The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery despite entering the night with only a 1.8% chance to do so, and this unlikely event made the team's war room explode with cheers from controversial general manager Nico Harrison and the rest of the front office.

The moment when they officially found out they had landed the No. 1 pick -- and the chance to draft Duke star Cooper Flagg in June -- was captured with a camera located in the back of the room. The video was shared by the team's official social media accounts with the caption, "The moment we won."

People in the room jumped up and down, banged their fists on the table and hugged each other in celebration. A chair fell to the ground during the excited chaos, but the victory was too monumental for anyone to care about furniture.

"The first pick! Congrats, brother," someone said among the loud cheers.

For the executives in that room, winning the NBA Draft Lottery means a chance to add one of the most heralded draft prospects in recent memory and potentially get back in the good graces of the fanbase after the controversial decision to trade superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in February -- an unexpected move spearheaded by Harrison.

The NBA world was shook when the trade happened, and Mavs fans were furious with Harrison. However, he doubled down in April by stating he had "no regrets on the trade" because he wanted to do what is best for the Mavericks' present and future. It's been a rough few months, but Monday's outcome was a rare moment of positivity for Harrison -- even if it was just incredible luck.