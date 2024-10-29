Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Golden State Warriors
Current Records: New Orleans 2-1, Golden State 2-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $33.99
What to Know
The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Sunday.
Last Sunday, the Warriors came up short against the Clippers and fell 112-104. The loss was Golden State's first of the season.
Andrew Wiggins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 15 en route to 29 points. What's more, he also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Brandin Podziemski, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.
The Warriors struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Clippers posted 27.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Sunday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 125-103 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. The loss was New Orleans' first of the season.
Having lost for the first time this season, Golden State fell to 2-1. As for New Orleans, their loss was their first of the season and also makes their record 2-1.
Not only did both lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This will be Golden State's first time playing as the underdogs this season.
The Warriors came up short against the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in April, falling 114-109. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 217 points.
Series History
Golden State and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Apr 12, 2024 - New Orleans 114 vs. Golden State 109
- Jan 10, 2024 - New Orleans 141 vs. Golden State 105
- Oct 30, 2023 - Golden State 130 vs. New Orleans 102
- Mar 28, 2023 - Golden State 120 vs. New Orleans 109
- Mar 03, 2023 - Golden State 108 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 21, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Golden State 83
- Nov 04, 2022 - New Orleans 114 vs. Golden State 105
- Apr 10, 2022 - Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 06, 2022 - New Orleans 101 vs. Golden State 96
- Nov 05, 2021 - Golden State 126 vs. New Orleans 85