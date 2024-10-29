Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: New Orleans 2-1, Golden State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.99

What to Know

The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Warriors came up short against the Clippers and fell 112-104. The loss was Golden State's first of the season.

Andrew Wiggins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 15 en route to 29 points. What's more, he also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Brandin Podziemski, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

The Warriors struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Clippers posted 27.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Sunday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 125-103 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. The loss was New Orleans' first of the season.

Having lost for the first time this season, Golden State fell to 2-1. As for New Orleans, their loss was their first of the season and also makes their record 2-1.

Not only did both lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This will be Golden State's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

The Warriors came up short against the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in April, falling 114-109. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

Series History

Golden State and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.