Who's Playing
Charlotte Hornets @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: Charlotte 0-0, Houston 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will host the Charlotte Hornets to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center.
Looking back to last season, the Rockets wound up perfectly balanced, finishing 41-41. On the other hand, the Hornets finished 21-61.
The Rockets took their win against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 138-104. Will the Rockets repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
As for their next game, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with a 44-35-2 record against the spread.
Odds
Houston is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 229.5 points.
Series History
Houston and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 26, 2024 - Houston 138 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2023 - Houston 128 vs. Charlotte 119
- Apr 07, 2023 - Houston 112 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 18, 2023 - Charlotte 122 vs. Houston 117
- Dec 27, 2021 - Charlotte 123 vs. Houston 99
- Nov 27, 2021 - Houston 146 vs. Charlotte 143
- Mar 24, 2021 - Charlotte 122 vs. Houston 97
- Feb 08, 2021 - Charlotte 119 vs. Houston 94
- Mar 07, 2020 - Charlotte 108 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 04, 2020 - Houston 125 vs. Charlotte 110