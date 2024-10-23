Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Charlotte 0-0, Houston 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will host the Charlotte Hornets to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Looking back to last season, the Rockets wound up perfectly balanced, finishing 41-41. On the other hand, the Hornets finished 21-61.

The Rockets took their win against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 138-104. Will the Rockets repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

As for their next game, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with a 44-35-2 record against the spread.

Odds

Houston is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Houston and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.