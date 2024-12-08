Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Charlotte 6-17, Indiana 10-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.04

What to Know

The Pacers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Charlotte Hornets at 5:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, the Pacers finally turned things around against the Bulls on Friday. They came out on top against Chicago by a score of 132-123. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for Indiana considering their 90-point performance the matchup before.

The Pacers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 23 points in addition to eight assists and two steals. What's more, Haliburton also posted a 55.6% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight defeat. They took a 116-102 bruising from the Cavaliers. The over/under was set at 218.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Indiana's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-14. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 6-17.

The Pacers might still be hurting after the devastating 103-83 defeat they got from the Hornets when the teams last played back in November. Will the Pacers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Indiana is a big 11.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.