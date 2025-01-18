Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Philadelphia 15-24, Indiana 23-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Pacers will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while the 76ers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Pacers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 229.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Pistons by a score of 111-100 on Thursday.

The Pacers can attribute much of their success to Pascal Siakam, who posted 26 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds, and Myles Turner, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus three blocks and two steals. Turner continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Even though they won, the Pacers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2024.

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 125-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knicks.

Indiana pushed their record up to 23-19 with the win, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-24.

The Pacers strolled past the 76ers in their previous matchup back in December of 2024 by a score of 121-107. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the 76ers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 9.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.