Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Atlanta 18-16, Los Angeles 19-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $74.00

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Hawks are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Hawks managed to keep up with the Nuggets until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Hawks fell victim to a bruising 139-120 defeat at the hands of the Nuggets. Atlanta has struggled against Denver recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Trae Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine assists.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 27 assists in seven consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Lakers rang in the new year with a 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The Lakers relied on the efforts of LeBron James, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 38 points plus eight assists, and Max Christie, who went 9 for 16 en route to 28 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Christie a new career-high in threes (five).

Atlanta moved to 18-16 with that loss, which also ended their four-game winning streak. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-14 record this season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Hawks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Lakers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.3. Given the Hawks' sizable advantage in that area, the Lakers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Hawks skirted past the Lakers 134-132 when the teams last played back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hawks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 232 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.