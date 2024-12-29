Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: San Antonio 16-15, Minnesota 16-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FanDuel SN - North

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center. The Spurs are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Spurs are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 96-87 victory over the Nets on Friday. The score was all tied up 41-41 at the break, but San Antonio was the better team in the second half.

The Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. They slipped by Houston 113-112. Minnesota was down 106-90 with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

The Timberwolves' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Julius Randle led the charge by going 10 for 16 en route to 27 points plus eight assists and eight rebounds. What's more, Randle also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in November. Donte DiVincenzo was another key player, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus two steals.

San Antonio now has a winning record of 16-15. As for Minnesota, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 16-14.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. San Antonio might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

The Spurs lost to the Timberwolves on the road by a decisive 106-92 margin when the teams last played two weeks ago. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.