3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the Mavericks now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 100-96 lead against the Pelicans. The Mavericks' offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from on Tuesday with time still left to play.

If the Mavericks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Pelicans will have to make due with a 9-33 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Dallas 22-18, New Orleans 9-32

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Mavericks have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Mavericks are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Mavericks are headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest loss since December 19, 2024 on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 118-99 defeat to the Nuggets. Dallas was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 71-45.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Bulls on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 119-113 win.

Trey Murphy III was the offensive standout of the game as he earned 32 points in addition to six rebounds and three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Dallas has not been sharp recently as the team has lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-18 record this season. As for New Orleans, their victory bumped their record up to 9-32.

Everything came up roses for the Mavericks against the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in November of 2024, as the squad secured a 132-91 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.