jalen-brunson-getty-4.png
Getty Images

The New York Knicks are trying to take the next step in the 2024-25 NBA season. After falling in the second round of the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, the Knicks made two big offseason additions, trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bridges and Towns join a lineup that features MVP candidate Jalen Brunson and All-Defensive wing OG Anunoby.

Trying to catch the action this season? Most Knicks games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. MSG, the Knicks local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.

Where to watch New York Knicks games

  • Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
  • TV channel: MSG

New York Knicks schedule: November & December 2024

DateOPPTimeVenue
Nov 15, 2024vsBrooklyn7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Nov 17, 2024vsBrooklyn7:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Nov 18, 2024vsWashington7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Nov 20, 2024@Phoenix10:00 pmFootprint Center
Nov 23, 2024@Utah5:00 pmDelta Center
Nov 25, 2024@Denver9:00 pmBall Arena
Nov 27, 2024@Dallas7:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Nov 29, 2024@Charlotte12:00 pmSpectrum Center
Dec 1, 2024vsNew Orleans6:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 3, 2024vsOrlando7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 5, 2024vsCharlotte7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 7, 2024vsDetroit7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 9, 2024@Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Dec 19, 2024@Minnesota9:30 pmTarget Center
Dec 21, 2024@New Orleans8:00 pmSmoothie King Center
Dec 23, 2024vsToronto7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 25, 2024vsSan Antonio12:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 27, 2024@Orlando7:00 pmKia Center
Dec 28, 2024@Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Dec 30, 2024@Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena