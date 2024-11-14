The New York Knicks are trying to take the next step in the 2024-25 NBA season. After falling in the second round of the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, the Knicks made two big offseason additions, trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bridges and Towns join a lineup that features MVP candidate Jalen Brunson and All-Defensive wing OG Anunoby.
Trying to catch the action this season? Most Knicks games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. MSG, the Knicks local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.
Where to watch New York Knicks games
- Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
- TV channel: MSG
New York Knicks schedule: November & December 2024
|Date
|OPP
|Time
|Venue
|Nov 15, 2024
|vsBrooklyn
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Nov 17, 2024
|vsBrooklyn
|7:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Nov 18, 2024
|vsWashington
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Nov 20, 2024
|@Phoenix
|10:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Nov 23, 2024
|@Utah
|5:00 pm
|Delta Center
|Nov 25, 2024
|@Denver
|9:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Nov 27, 2024
|@Dallas
|7:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Nov 29, 2024
|@Charlotte
|12:00 pm
|Spectrum Center
|Dec 1, 2024
|vsNew Orleans
|6:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 3, 2024
|vsOrlando
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 5, 2024
|vsCharlotte
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 7, 2024
|vsDetroit
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 9, 2024
|@Toronto
|7:30 pm
|Scotiabank Arena
|Dec 19, 2024
|@Minnesota
|9:30 pm
|Target Center
|Dec 21, 2024
|@New Orleans
|8:00 pm
|Smoothie King Center
|Dec 23, 2024
|vsToronto
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 25, 2024
|vsSan Antonio
|12:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 27, 2024
|@Orlando
|7:00 pm
|Kia Center
|Dec 28, 2024
|@Washington
|7:00 pm
|Capital One Arena
|Dec 30, 2024
|@Washington
|7:00 pm
|Capital One Arena